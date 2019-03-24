Avengers: Endgame Writer Drops Ominous Hint About the Future of the MCU

This month’s Empire Magazine has a major featured spread on Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, it given how thick the veil of secrecy around the film has been, this magazine profile reveals some new details that are sure to get Marvel fans excited!

…Or rather, could get them nervous about what the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look like, based on this latest ominous tease. According to Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus says, it seems that Endgame may not fully restore the MCU to what it once was before Thanos and The Snap. As the screenwriter told Empire:

“We are in different territory, possibly than anyone’s ever been in before in terms of a movie series,” Markus says in regards to how Endgame will impact the rest of this shared world.

“The MCU continues to exist. Who happens to be in it is fluid and evolving things where, because it’s all connected, you can’t reboot one. All the parts have to work together. Things continue, but like life, losses are real, and change is real.”

The last bit about “losses are real” should be something that sticks in the minds of Marvel fans everywhere, as we head into Avengers: Endgame‘s release. It’s already been teased that MCU fans should be ready for the shock that by the end of Avengers: Endgame there will be some significant losses – whether it’s characters who die during Endgame, or dead Infinity War characters who don’t actually make it back. As Markus has previously said:

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Markus said. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

At this time, there’s still so much we don’t know about the actual plotline of Avengers: Endgame is all about – including what actual “game” or mission is at the heart of the film. Fan discussion has been all over the place (literally and figuratively), with theories ranging from Back to the Future II-style time travel hijinks, to a brand new threat from the cosmost that’s been rumored to be the true villain of the sequel. All Markus is willing to offer is that Avengers: Endgame will be to Marvel fans brains what Infinity War was to their souls:

“We broke your heart. Now we’re going to blow your mind!”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

