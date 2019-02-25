Oscars: Kevin Feige Gives Perfect Answer For Who He Wants To Die In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The 91st Academy Awards are well underway and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is on hand as two films from the production house have been nominated for a total of eight awards. On the red carpet beforehand, Feige was asked what character he wants to die in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Avengers: Endgame.

As expected, Feige was quick to mention he didn’t want a single soul to die during the events of the April blockbuster.

“I don’t want anybody to die,” Feige told etalk. “I like everybody!”

All in all, Black Panther earned seven nominations across a plethora of categories while Avengers: Infinity War earned a nomination for Best Visual Effects. When it comes to Black Panther, Feige attributes the movie’s success to director Ryan Coogler.

“You’re going to hear me say the name ‘Ryan Coogler’ constantly on this phone call,” Feige told The New York Times in an interview today. “To me, the best thing a producer can do is find a person with something to say, who has a story to tell and can tell it in a way that the world responds to. That’s what Mr. Coogler has done for us.”

Avengers: Endgame enters theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

