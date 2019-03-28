‘Avengers: Endgame’ Director Reveals the Secret to Marvel Studios’ Success

After a decade of storytelling across 22 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Infinity Saga is finally set to end in Avengers: Endgame, premiering next month. The film will serve as a culmination to nearly every film and franchise that Marvel Studios has released, showing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes finally living up to their name.

Anticipation for the new movie is at an all-time high as it will serve as the end of the first wave of Marvel films. This is uncharted territory for any studio, as Marvel has created multiple lucrative franchises that have all built together toward a massive crossover. Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo recently opened up about Marvel Studios’ success and the ability to bring fans together.

“The best thing I think Marvel’s done is to galvanize the audience. It’s like a rock concert when you go to a Marvel movie on opening weekend,” Russo told Box Office Pro. “There’s an energy and an excitement there that you’re not going to get sitting at home. There’s a sense of community. There are people cheering and laughing and crying and following along with the story collectively in a way I don’t know you’ll see again outside of the Star Wars franchise. The emotional connection is so strong for a lot of people.”

The Marvel films continue to resonate with fans, and their release dates have become cultural events among movie goers; this is especially true when it comes to the Avengers films, which have become huge crossovers between all of the major franchises.

Russo spoke about the Bruce Banner actor’s experience at the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, relaying fan excitement for the big event.

“Mark Ruffalo was in a baseball hat and glasses hiding on the opening night of Infinity War in New York, where he’s from. At the end of the movie, he sent me a video of a guy who was so upset that half of the characters died that he ripped his shirt off and was stomping around the theater screaming, ‘Why?!’ I think there are very few franchises that motivate and move their audience the way that these films do,” Russo said.

We’ll see how fans react when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

