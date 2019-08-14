Avengers: Endgame Directors And Writers Address If Captain America Runs Into Red Skull

One of the things fans have wondered about since Avengers: Endgame revealed the final fate of Captain America is whether, during his travels through time to return the Infinity Stones to their proper places in history, he would have had to encounter the Red Skull, who was the guardian of the Soul Stone until Gamora (or, depending on your timeline, Black Widow) came to get it. The prevailing wisdom is that, of course he would have had to run into him — but then what? How would Captain America feel about his old nemesis being granted functional immortality?

Well, the commentary track on the home release of Avengers: Endgame doesn’t answer that last question, but it does provide fans with some insight into what the filmmakers thought about the first one — namely that, yes, it seems almost inevitable that the two crossed paths.

Co-director Anthony Russo brought it up first, asking the writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely whether they had considered the idea. “He would have to,” McFeely said, and Markus added that he had considered the question “many times.” The pair speculated that just because the Soul Stone was gone, does not mean the Skull would have been freed from his obligation to guard its location. It might, Markus reasoned, come back. McFeely seems slightly less sure, wondering what he would be doing, just trapped there and waiting for something that might never happen, but before the argument could get too involved, Russo concluded, “It’s fun to think about,” and the commentary moved on.

