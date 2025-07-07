Marvel’s Most Underrated Ghost Rider Is About to Return (And They’re Not Alone)

Ghost Riders from the past, present, and future will all ride together to save the world, and one of them includes a forgotten Spirit of Vengeance. Johnny Blaze is the most recognizable Ghost Rider, though Danny Ketch isn’t too far behind. Since the Spirit of Vengeance is an entity that has possessed several hosts throughout Marvel’s history, this means fans have had the opportunity to meet several different Ghost Riders. Marvel has been expanding the Ghost Rider mythos in recent years, and it’s all leading to an explosive culmination that will tie together the entire Ghost Rider legacy.

Spirits of Violence is a five-issue limited series written by Sabir Pirzada (Spirits of Vengeance) and drawn by Paul Davidson (Namor, X-Force). Tying together the entire Ghost Rider legacy, the explosive saga unites various heroes who have held the mantle including Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, Kushala, Hellverine, newcomer Fantasma, Robbie Reyes in his long-awaited return, and more, after they and those closest to them are targeted by a dangerous entity known as the Spirit of Violence.

“Those who read our previous series, Spirits of Vengeance, already know that the host for the Spirit of Violence is none other than Barbara Ketch,” Pirzada shared. “That’s right! Danny’s sister has returned from the dead, and she’s already killed Linda Littletrees. That was always intended to be the kickoff to what I’m referring to as the ‘Violent Era’ of Ghost Rider, where all bets are off. The end of issue 2 in particular will prove that we are not playing it safe.”

Robbie Reyes was last seen teaming up with Fantasma in last October’s Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes Special #1. Fantasma has since gone on to join the cast of New Champions, but she’ll get to meet some of the heroes that preceded her as a Ghost Rider in Spirits of Violence. Robbie Reyes had a starring role in Jason Aaron’s Avengers run, and was also portrayed in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. by Gabriel Luna.

GHOST RIDERS UNITE!

When a strange group of new villains set their sinister plan in motion, Ghost Riders past, present and future must combine forces to save the world. But just who is the Spirit of Violence, and what horrors do they bring from Johnny Blaze’s and Danny Ketch’s pasts? Forget everything you thought you knew about Ghost Rider! The most climactic ride in history starts here!

Spirits of Violence #1 goes on sale October 1st, just in time for Halloween. Let us know your thoughts on Robbie Reyes’ return in the comments below!