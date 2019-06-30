Avengers: Endgame Directors Finally Clarify Captain America Time-Traveling/Alternate Reality Questions

While Avengers: Endgame was a huge success for Marvel Studios and made a lot of fans happy by the time the credits rolled, there were still left with a ton of questions about the new aspects of time travel and parallel universe introduced in the film. And none were more confusing than that final scene with Captain America, who seemingly created a branch reality when he went back in time but still managed to return to the present day.

Even Avengers: Endgame’s writers and directors have conflicting versions of the events. But now Joe and Anthony Russo have offered more details, hopeful to clarify how it all went down — and possibly tease more stories to come.

While speaking with FOX 5 DC, the Russos addressed the question of Steve Rogers’ jaunt to the past where he stayed and lived a life with Peggy Carter before returning to the present day to give Sam Wilson his shield.

“The way that it would work is that when Captain America goes back, he would create a branch reality,” explained Joe Russo. “Now he would exist in that branch reality with a second Captain America who was frozen in ice.”

Added Anthony Russo, “Peggy understood that he was dead at that point in the storytelling because Cap went back to a point in time where nobody knew he still was alive, frozen in ice.”

Joe also added a huge tease for how Cap would return to the main timeline, possibly hinting at future plans for the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Now what’s also a story for another time is, of course, if he created a branch reality, he would then have to use a Pym Particle to come back to this reality to hand that shield off,” Joe said.

Evans also just teased future plans when asked a similar question at ACE Comic Con Seattle earlier today.

“You know, I’m not sure I can give you those answers. That’s weak as shit, but ask the writers,” said Evans. “Look, I understand there’s a lot of things you can question about the time continuity but if there’s one thing I’ve learned about working with Marvel, they don’t leave stones unturned. They really don’t.”

So while it might seem like there’s a possibility for Evans to return to the MCU in the future, don’t expect it anytime soon; it’s Anthony Mackie’s time to shine as Captain America now.

The re-release of Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.