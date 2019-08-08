Avengers: Endgame Directors Clarify How Captain America Returned at the End

The end of Avengers: Endgame has generated a ton of fan theories and speculation from the moment it first bounded into theaters. The biggest question on everyone’s mind after leaving the theater most likely surrounded Captain America’s status and how exactly he got back to the present. During a Reddit AMA on Wednesday, Avengers: Endgame Directors Anthony and Joe Russo had a chance to clear the air on how Cap’s journey unfolded.

It is clear that Steve Rodgers lived his life after going back to place the Infinity Stones in their rightful places, but details surrounding his journey remain murky. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes find their old friend on that park bench mere meters from where they said goodbye. They share the viewers’ confusion on exactly what Captain Americahas been doing this entire time. The Russos seemed to anticipate this confusion from their audience.

When one fan asked about how Captain America made it back to the future and what happened to his quantum suit, the directors broke it down. “You are correct in that he would have had to have worn the quantum suit, using a pym particle to make the jump. He’s not wearing the suit on the bench, because that is not the exact moment to which he returned,” the Russos responded.

Fans in the comments were quick to devour these new titbit’s of information, although the evidence in the film seemed to suggest that this was the case. Steve Rodgers is notoriously tight-lipped when Falcon teasingly pressed for details on how the rest of his newfound life unfolded. The filmmakers were careful to leave enough daylight for all the fans to continue debating just how the rest of the events unfolded after Captain America set off on his journey to put the Infinity Stones back where they came from.

Going forward, the Avengers will have to cope with the loss of their moral backbone and leader along with other casualties from the fight against Thanos. Captain America hands off the mantle to Sam Wilson near the end of the film and that ended this iteration of the character.

Chris Evans talked about the challenges of playing Cap and his feelings now that Avengers: Endgame is in the rear view mirror.

“The trickiest thing about the character is he’s a good man and so trying to find new ways to make it interesting, that was the challenge because he always puts himself last and it became such a … real collaboration between myself and Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios President] and the Russos and Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely in terms of trying to preserve his nature,” Evans said at ACE Comic Con in Seattle. “He’s kind of a taciturn guy. He doesn’t kind of, you know there’s a lot of other characters in the Marvel universe who kind of use their words for creative advantage and Cap is a little bit more of a simple-minded guy and it’s hard to kind of create stories around him to at once create conflict, but not just make him the center cog where circumstance happens around him.”