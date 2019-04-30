Avengers: Endgame Directors Explain Stinger In End Credits Meaning

Marvel fans have been conditioned at this point to stay after the credits for Marvel Studios movies, which is typically rewarded by a post-credits sequence. Most films even have two sequences, with one taking place midway through the credits and the other after all the credits have rolled, and they often help tease or set up the next Marvel movie in some way. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo went a different direction with the post-credits item at the end of Endgame, however, and they recently explained what it was and the reasoning behind the decision to include it.

For those who aren’t aware, if you stayed till the end of the credits you heard a hammer hitting metal several times, each time getting louder. Joe Russo confirmed the sound, telling a Chinese website “There is indeed a sound of iron, which is to say goodbye to him in our way.” You can understand why they wanted to say goodbye in their own way, as Iron Man‘s story truly did come to a close in Endgame.

As you know, fans finally said goodbye to Tony Stark in Endgame after the hero managed to steal the Infinity Stones away from Thanos in the climactic battle. He would then take the toll of all that power and snap his fingers with the words “I am Iron Man”, commanding Thanos and his entire army out of existence. The toll would prove too great though for Stark, even with his armor, and he died alongside his friends and the love of his life Pepper Potts.

A funeral takes place later where the heroes say goodbye to their friend, and we get a glimpse of all the heroes who survived because of what he did. It was Iron Man that started all of this, so it’s fitting that the sound of iron is what ends this first chapter.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

