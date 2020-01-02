Avengers: Endgame Directors Release Flashback Video To Celebrate The Decade

2019 was absolutely huge for the Russo Brothers was they concluded Marvel’s Infinity Saga with Avengers: Endgame. Now, the directors have shared a flashback video to celebrate the decade that was. There are some various sights from their time on Community and all the films they worked on. (The Danny Pudi and Donald Glover rap in the background is a nice touch.) Six years of consecutive work has finally led to the acclaimed directors taking a bit of a break from the MCU. They have directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. As for what’s next, the two will take a few years off from the comic book movie juggernaut and then reevaluate their options. However, Marvel fans are wondering if they’re really done with the series for good or if there’s any hope for a return somewhere down the line.

“I think that, you know, we’re going to take a little bit of a break,” Endgame co-director Joe Russo explained to ComicBook.com at CinemaCon during an interview with his directing partner and brother Anthony. “We love Marvel. I mean, we’re very close with Kevin [Feige] and Lou [DeEsposito] and Victoria [Alonso] and Trin [Tranh], who’s produced the last two movies with us and eight more. I mean, it’s really like family for us there. But, you know, we’ve done four movies in six and a half years so we’re going to take a little bit of a vacation, but we’ll be, we’ll be back in a heartbeat.”

This decade has certainly been the most transformative adventure of our careers. To everyone who’s continued to support us and to the people we met along the way – thank you from the bottom of our hearts. And here’s to the rest of the journey… pic.twitter.com/TrCYWJgY1f — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) January 2, 2020

Of course, the decision to return to Marvel Studios will require the proper timing and story. “With the right material that makes sense,” Joe Russo continued, “If we can find a story to tell, then I think. Purely on the directorial side.”

“It’s our Endgame, at least for now,” Anthony Russo told Games Radar. “We don’t have any plans for now to make any more Marvel movies. It certainly may come up in the future at some point. We have a wonderful working relationship with [Marvel Studios] and a great passion for what they’re doing.”

