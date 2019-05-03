Avengers: Endgame Directors Determine the Most Responsible of the Marvel Chrises

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo decree Captain America star Chris Evans is “the most responsible of the Chrises,” above Thor star Chris Hemsworth and Star-Lord star Chris Pratt.

Yes. Btw, did we ever tell you that you’re the most responsible of the Chrises? — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) May 3, 2019

The Russo brothers’ comment comes after Evans tweeted, “Does that mean I can start posting set videos on Monday?” The star has held off on sharing spoiler-filled photo or video taken from the set until Monday, May 6, which the Russos determined to be the official end of the ban on Endgame spoilers.

“I think people have been really treating this with a lot of integrity, we’re really happy,” Joe Russo told Blast.

“I think we just asked everybody to hold spoilers until this Monday. After this Monday it’s fair game because everybody’s had two weekends to see it, and I think people want to start to talk about the movie.”

Pratt acknowledged his rule breaking when he shared a video captured during filming on Endgame‘s climactic sequence that sees Captain America rally the Avengers — including the recently returned to life — in battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army.

“I remember being blown away in this moment on the Avengers set,” Pratt wrote on Instagram. “Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it. No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a group that likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed.”

Evans’ real life virtues are almost on par with those of Steve Rogers, who was sent off in Endgame with a definitive ending that stayed consistent throughout development. In the end, Rogers passes his star-spangled shield to right-hand man Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) over war buddy Bucky (Sebastian Stan).

“So far as matching the level of integrity of Captain America, Sam is pound for pound as morally forthright as anyone in the Marvel universe. And Bucky’s a damaged character,” Joe told USA Today when explaining the decision.

Added Anthony, “Sam spends his time trying to repair other people who are broken by war, and it just feels like he has the same values as Captain America.”

That dynamic will continue to unfold in The Falcon & The Winter Soldier television series planned for Disney+.

