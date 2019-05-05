Avengers: Endgame Directors Explain To Chrissy Teigen How Movie Theaters Work, Offer Kit Kats Eating Tips

Even though the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grossed over $20 billion worldwide, it’s key to remember that not every single person has seen all of the films. In fact, a large chunk of people haven’t seen a single one of the Marvel films and that’s something that reigns true from pop culture personality Chrissy Teigen.

Taking to Twitter to joke with her followers, asking if she needed to watch any films prior to seeing Avengers: Endgame, Teigen was eventually tweeted to by Joe and Anthony Russos, who offered a humorous set of tweets on how to watch movies at a theater.

“Sorry Chrissy, just seeing this! So yes you can!” the brothers tweeted. You just have to go to a place called a movie theater where you sit and watch a series of projected images for about 3 hours (which is kind of overly long). Some people eat popcorn while they do this. We ❤️ Kit Kats. 😃”

When one fan responded about the Kit Kats line, the Brothers made a shocking move, revealing they bite the ends straight off of Kit Kats, rather than breaking the separate bars apart and eating them separately — you know, like how Kit Kats are supposed to be eaten.

As of this writing, the Russo Brothers-directed Endgame is the second highest-grossing movie of all time, having made over $2.19b globally. That means the latest Avengers flick needs just about $600m to unseat Avatar as the highest-grossing film to ever hit theaters.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home, which hits theaters on July 2nd.

Where would you rank Endgame amongst other MCU movies?

