Avengers: Endgame Stuns in Dolby Cinema

Avengers: Endgame is quickly on its way to becoming the highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. Avatar is truly starting to sweat as the Marvel heroes shout out, “On your left!” as they prepare to jog past the previous record holder. As viewers consider watching the once-in-a-lifetime film again, they should consider upgrading their experience to that of Dolby Cinema.

Having seen Avengers: Endgame three times across various formats now, it is easy to say that Dolby Cinema offers some of the most crisp, bass-booming audio and visual experiences. It doesn’t hurt that the theater came with reclining seats to make sure moviegoers are comfortable as they throw back popcorn and drinks for more than three hours with this movie.

“With Dolby Vision, the picture comes alive with greater brightness and darker darks to offer a more lifelike sense of depth, rendering colors and detail unlike other movie theaters,” the technology’s description reads. It’s an interesting comparison to that of IMAX, a brand the average moviegoer may be more familiar with. However, while the IMAX screens are associated with being larger, the Dolby Vision picture seems to offer and more concise, color-driven cinematic experience.

Then comes the sound experience, which many underestimate the importance of. “With Dolby Atmos, guests are transported inside the story with sound that flows all around them, including overhead,” the technology’s description reads. “The sound in the cinema envelopes viewers, making the story their reality.” It’s all true.

In particular, sequences such as the introduction of Ronin through a vibrantly lit Tokyo stand out. However, the bass of Alan Silvestri’s score paired with the brilliant VFX for the final sequence which sees Captain America leading the Avengers into battle against Thanos is made more remarkable with the best-available cinematic technology.

Dolby Vision increases the brightness by comparison to standard screens (maybe this is how we should re-watch that Battle of Winterfell from Game of Thrones?) to offer up what the company bills as a “million-to-one contrast ratio.” In other words, the colors, lights, shadows, and edges are all emphasized more thoroughly and immersively.

Ultimately, Dolby Cinema and its Atmos sound system paired with the comfortable seating arrangements are giving people a reason to enjoy cinema at their local theater rather than waiting for these movies to hit Netflix or DVD. The energy and crisp experience created by Dolby Cinema is second to none.

Avengers: Endgame is available in the format and is now playing in theaters.