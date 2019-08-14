Newly Discovered Avengers: Endgame Easter Egg Reveals Arnim Zola’s Computer Self

Avengers: Endgame appears to be the film that will keep on giving. The movie went live this spring to the praise of millions, and secrets continue to come out about the film as easter eggs pop up left and right. Recently, a slew of behind-the-scenes shots went live thanks to Cinesite, but fans honed in on one in particular.

After all, the VFX company confirmed a new easter egg concerning Captain America, and it is a clever one.

Recently, Cinesite posted a VFX breakdown detailing the work the company did on Avengers: Endgame. The whole video can be seen above, but fans will want to focus on a scene presented at about :40 seconds in. Fans will see Tony Stark running through a SHIELD base, and it turns out Arnim Zola is in the scene too.

No, Avengers: Endgame did not bring back Toby Jones for a special cameo. It turns out Cinesite used computer footage of Zola which first appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. As you can see, Zola’s computerized self was put way, way in the back of a shot featuring Tony on the move.

Of course, such an Easter egg like this is basically impossible to make out and cannot be confirmed without the aid of those responsible for it. Luckily, Cinesite was able to share this fact with fans, and netizens are impressed at the attention to detail. After all, Zola would have been involved with SHIELD by this point as he contracted with the organization following his capture during World War II. While Captain Americachilled on ice, the mad scientist was working to seed Hydra in SHIELD, and it turns out he was working hard even in Avengers: Endgame.

