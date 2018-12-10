‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Poster Imagines the End of Shawarma

The post-credits scene from the first Avengers gave fans a hilarious and iconic moment with the heroic team, seeing them enjoying a meal of shawarma after saving not just New York, but the world from its first known experience with an intergalactic threat. Now, with Avengers: Endgame coming to bring this chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a close, one fan is imagining what the end of shawarma might look like as well.

After the release of the eagerly anticipated Endgame trailer on Friday, artist BossLogic shared his latest take on shawarma in a hilarious and yet poignant new piece that, well, takes the quiet joy of the original shawarma scene and turns it to dust. Check it out below.

This isn’t the first time BossLogic has taken inspiration from the shawarma scene. He’s previously imagined the scene in a distinctly somber tone featuring the survivors of The Decimation gathering together for a post-Infinity War meal in light of all they’ve lost. This time, however, the art has just the right touch of humor in keeping with the Endgame trailer.

While the majority of the trailer for the upcoming film was dark, leaning heavily into the emotional devastation of half of all of the life in the universe being wiped out and the desperation of the heroes who remain to somehow right this tragedy there was a small moment of levity at the end. In that brief moment Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) appears at the front door of the Avengers compound, there to help even as he attempts to explain who he is in the awkward, slightly goofy way fans of the size-shifting hero have come to appreciate.

And Ant-Man‘s appearance is the trailer is interesting not just interesting for the lighthearted quality of that one scene. Earlier in the trailer there’s a scene where Bruce Banner goes over the missing heroes and a headshot of Scott Lang pops up. It makes sense that he’d be considered missing considering that he was in the Quantum Realm when Thanos snapped his fingers meaning that no one really knew where he was, but the humor comes in with the image used to represent him. A Twitter user noticed that the photo in the scene? Yeah, it is the same photo that pops in a Google image search when you look up “Paul Rudd”.

Avengers: Endgame debuts in theaters on April 26, 2019.