‘Avengers: Endgame’ Producer Expects Bigger Reactions Than ‘Infinity War’

Avengers: Infinity War packed a risky ending into one of the most anticipated films, ever. Not only did the movie end by killing Vision twice but it went ahead and snapped half of the universe from existence. This included a slew of Marvel heroes, Wakandan soldiers, and civilians in the United States turning to dust on screen. Still, heading into Avengers: Endgame, producer Trinh Tran is expecting stronger reactions from audiences a year later.

“I think we’re very happy with the product, because we poured our heart and our souls and our energy into these two movies for the last four years,” Tran told ComicBook.com of Infinity War and Endgame. “So, we hope the audience will embrace it the same way. We were very, at least me, personally, I was a little nervous for taking that risk in Infinity War, the end of Infinity War, where Thanos killed half of our favorite characters. I wasn’t sure if the audiences were either going to hate us, because we did that, or embrace it in a way where they’re like, ‘Thank you for taking that risk and doing something different.’ And I’m so glad that they reacted positively in that sense, that they were just excited that we did something different.”

For the most part, fans were blown away from Infinity War‘s bold ending and the way in which it set the stage for Avengers: Endgame.

“The reaction, I think, is going to be bigger, in a sense,” Tran said of Avengers: Endgame. “I think people are gonna be super, super excited at where it’s gonna be.”

Should Endgame be bold and off beloved heroes, Tran explained the careful consideration behind which characters get killed off. “Look, it all starts with us just being in the room with the Russo Brothers, and [Christopher] Markus, and [Stephen] McFeely,” Tran explained. “We started four years ago when we were finishing filming Civil War. We came back and we were beating out both of these movies and you just through up the character cards, and then you’re just brainstorming, trying to figure out, ‘What is the best story to tell? What is the best character arch for all of these characters up on this poster? And how we can tell it in a way where we’re closing a chapter to Phase Three. What is going to be the most exciting thing for audience to see?’ Audiences who have invested the last over 10 years, since Iron Man. ‘What’s gonna be the most satisfying?’ So, we went with that and just took us to a direction.”

The Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe, expect a similar outcome as Tran does to their final directorial effort with Marvel Studios (for a while). “All we’ll say is even more water cooler talk,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com in an interview at CinemaCon, seen in the video above. “Probably bigger water cooler talk.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.