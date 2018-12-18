Disney Teases ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Ending With A Bombastic Bang

It should go without saying at this point, but Marvel Studios has some epic plans for Avengers: Endgame.

After the tragic ending of Avengers: Infinity War and the set up of Captain Marvel promising a major foe for Thanos, all hope is not lost for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. According to Marvel Studios, the new movie will feature a surprising ending that fans won’t expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This comes from a German press release from Disney, which promises shock and awe to end the first decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The translation for the release reads as follows:

Dear colleagues,

It is the most expected trailer of the year. What started with Iron Man in 2008, is going to end with a bombastic bang. After lots of adventures and the most dramatic final in the recent movie history of Avengers: Infinity War, all threads of the Marvel Cinematic Universe converge to the ultimate, game-changing showdown.

While fan expectations for the new Avengers movie are at an all-time high, directors Joe and Anthony Russo are not hoping to match fan hopes for the new movie. Instead, they’re looking to make a movie that satisfies their own goals.

“When Joe and I got hired to direct Winter Soldier, that movie was many multiples larger than anything we’d ever done before as filmmakers,” Anthony explained to Business Insider. “But the way we work as filmmakers is we have to satisfy ourselves first and foremost. If we’re making a movie that excites us, that’s the best we can do. We can’t predict if people are going to like it, we just know whether we like it. That’s how we’ve made every one of our Marvel movies and it’s how we’re making this one. For all of the anticipation and anxiety about it, nothing serves Joe and I better than staying focused on the story we’re trying to tell and telling it the best way we can.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.