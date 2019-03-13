‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fabric Being Sold at Jo-Ann

Jo-Ann Fabric has listed at least two varieties of Avengers: Endgame fabric on their website, for immediate purchase.

In the run-up to the film, this is one of the earliest pieces of official merchandise, and allows fans to create their own products from it (because, you know — fabric).

The art on one of the two is just character logos, including the original Avengers and Rocket Raccoon.

The other is a more fully Endgame piece, featuring the new-look Avengers from Endgame (in that charging-at-the-viewer pose that has been on a lot of the early marketing). That one also features the disembodied head of Thanos floating above them all set against the backdrop of what looks like a castle of some kind. Of course, it may be something more easily identified if not for the fact that it’s all monochrome white line art on a navy blue background.

Maybe surprisingly, the “logo” version features Captain Marvel’s emblem, essentially asserting her as already a part of the Avengers, more than a month before the movie comes out. That is hardly a spoiler to anyone who understands how the Marvel Cinematic Universe works, but it’s maybe a bit surprising considering that the movie already has mountains of licensable characters, and does not really need the boost. Keeping that “secret” from the uber-casual fans could make for a better experience, which is something that thus far, the filmmakers have really taken seriously with Endgame.

This is, of course, just the beginning of the merchandising bonanza that is to come, now that Captain Marvel‘s opening weekend has come and gone and Disney likely does not feel like they are undercutting another big movie in order to get Endgame stuff out there on the shelves.

…And right now, the ones we’ve linked to above from Jo-Ann are apparently 25% off. So…go to town!

Captain Marvel is now in theaters while Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th. The third Marvel Studios film of the year — Spider-Man: Far From Home — opens July 5th.

