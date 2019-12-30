Avengers: Endgame Audience Reactions to All Big Moments Captured in Epic Video

Avengers: Endgame was loaded with epic moments which made Marvel fans go wild in theaters. Chief among those moments, for example, was Captain America using the power of Thor to summon Mjolnir and wield the iconic hammer in a battle against Thanos. When the camera revealed the hammer was flying into Captain America’s hand after striking Thanos, audiences erupted as though they were football fans watching their team score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. From there, the cheers continued when Sam Wilson came in with the, “On your left,” radio call to Steve Rogers and the Avengers finally assembled in full against Thanos. One fan captured the audio from their screening and has now paired it with the HD cut of the Avengers: Endgame to help fans relive the electric energy in theaters from late April of 2019.

In the video above, an audience watching Avengers: Endgame is heard erupting with the major moments from the the third act of Avengers: Endgame, peaking at the moments in which Cap summons the hammer, when Sam Wilson calls out and the portals open, and when Cap declares, “Avengers assemble,” for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I sat in the middle of a theater in Westwood opening night of Endgame which I had not done in years and watched the movie,” Kevin Feige, Marvel’s chief creative officer and executive producer of Avengers: Endgame, said during a panel at the New York Film Academy. “It was maybe the most amazing experiences of my entire life mainly because they liked it and we worked hard on it! Being amongst that experience is something that only movies can do.” Avengers: Endgame’s opening weekend was unlike anything before as far as the atmosphere in theaters. Crowd reactions to major moments from the film have gone viral online as audiences erupted in cheers and applause as though they were at a sporting event as seen in the video above.

The droves of fans which flocked to theaters with an abundance of energy for Avengers: Endgame rallied the film to more than $2.7 billion at the worldwide box office and made it the biggest movie of all time.

Avengers: Endgame is available now on blu-ray, digital downloads, and streamming on the Disney+ streaming service.