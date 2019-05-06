Avengers: Endgame Fans Want Avatar Toppled Because of James Cameron’s Comments About Marvel Movies

Marvel

Some Marvel fans are rooting for Avengers: Endgame to unseat the James Cameron-directed Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time after the filmmaker said he hopes “we’ll start getting Avenger fatigue here pretty soon.”

“Not that I don’t love the movies,” Cameron said in April 2018. “It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!”

Since first reaching overseas theaters April 24, Endgame has earned $1.91 billion worldwide, eclipsing Marvel’s own Black Panther ($1.34b) and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.40b), Universal’s Furious 7 ($1.51b), Marvel’s The Avengers ($1.51b), and Universal’s Jurassic World ($1.67b) to become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time as it climbs towards $2 billion by weekend’s close.

Endgame will next topple the preceding Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04b) and Disney’s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06b) before setting its sights on sinking Cameron’s Titanic, long standing as the second highest-grossing film at $2.18b.

As reported by Bloomberg Saturday, Endgame is now projected to unseat Cameron’s Avatar when the fourth Avengers film bypasses its $2.78b haul taken in 2009-2010. The Marvel Studios blockbuster is expected to score upwards of $2.92b and be crowned the new highest earner of all time.

Following its $71.3b acquisition of 20th Century Fox’s entertainment assets, Disney will premiere the first Avatar sequel in December 2020, followed by Avatar 3 in 2021.

The remaining two films in Cameron’s planned five-movie saga have not yet been greenlit by Disney, but producer Jon Landau expects the studio to move forward on Avatar 4 and Avatar 5.

“If Fox made the choice to sell we’re very glad it was to Disney,” Landau told ComicBook.com in January.

“We’ve had now a six-year plus relationship with Disney building Pandora, the World of Avatar in Orlando. They got to know us, we got to know them. [Disney CEO] Bob Iger is thrilled with the collaboration that we’ve had in creating Pandora which is the highest rated land and attractions and food service, QSR, that they’ve ever had. So we are looking forward to a very exciting future with Disney.”

