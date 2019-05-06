Avengers: Endgame Fans Want Avatar Toppled Because of James Cameron’s Comments About Marvel Movies

Some Marvel fans are rooting for Avengers: Endgame to unseat the James Cameron-directed Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time after the filmmaker said he hopes “we’ll start getting Avenger fatigue here pretty soon.”

“Not that I don’t love the movies,” Cameron said in April 2018. “It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!”

Since first reaching overseas theaters April 24, Endgame has earned $1.91 billion worldwide, eclipsing Marvel’s own Black Panther ($1.34b) and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.40b), Universal’s Furious 7 ($1.51b), Marvel’s The Avengers ($1.51b), and Universal’s Jurassic World ($1.67b) to become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time as it climbs towards $2 billion by weekend’s close.

Endgame will next topple the preceding Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04b) and Disney’s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06b) before setting its sights on sinking Cameron’s Titanic, long standing as the second highest-grossing film at $2.18b.

As reported by Bloomberg Saturday, Endgame is now projected to unseat Cameron’s Avatar when the fourth Avengers film bypasses its $2.78b haul taken in 2009-2010. The Marvel Studios blockbuster is expected to score upwards of $2.92b and be crowned the new highest earner of all time.

Following its $71.3b acquisition of 20th Century Fox’s entertainment assets, Disney will premiere the first Avatar sequel in December 2020, followed by Avatar 3 in 2021.

The remaining two films in Cameron’s planned five-movie saga have not yet been greenlit by Disney, but producer Jon Landau expects the studio to move forward on Avatar 4 and Avatar 5.

“If Fox made the choice to sell we’re very glad it was to Disney,” Landau told ComicBook.com in January.

“We’ve had now a six-year plus relationship with Disney building Pandora, the World of Avatar in Orlando. They got to know us, we got to know them. [Disney CEO] Bob Iger is thrilled with the collaboration that we’ve had in creating Pandora which is the highest rated land and attractions and food service, QSR, that they’ve ever had. So we are looking forward to a very exciting future with Disney.”

You don’t watch many Marvel movies do you? I can’t wait for #AvengersEndgame to absolutely crush Avatar. Avatar wishes it has even has a modicum of the cultural impact that Avengers has had. pic.twitter.com/Lszu1nCBWR — Rishi Joe Sanu (@RishiJoeSanu) May 3, 2019

How wild is it that avatar came out a year after iron man and in the decade following marvel has built this 22-film universe while avatar hasn’t even released a sequel (And nobody can even name 3 characters from the first one). James cameron gotta be sick https://t.co/T3o4GpR0eD — Kurta Kinte 🇮🇳👣 (@Gibberrishi) May 4, 2019

I think Marvel/Disney is having a really good box office. I hope #Avengers knocks Avatar off. It would be ironic considering James Cameron’s comments about super heroe movies — Megan (@mockingbird2424) April 27, 2019

Even if you don’t like marvel please see endgame this weekend, avatar must fall james Cameron must crumble — Air Nomad🍃 (@nick_maybe) May 4, 2019

THATS WHAT YOU GET JAMES CAMERON FOR TALKING ALL THAT SHIT ABOUT MARVEL MOVIES https://t.co/O9oJl5ODPS — Tony Tarantino 🕶 (@lpAnthony17) April 28, 2019

Your reign at the top of the box office has ended, James Cameron. Marvel is the new king of the world. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/axPTOkv1xj — Christian Arcobaleno (@realarcobaleno) April 28, 2019

LMAO remember when James Cameron was all like “My Avatar franchise is coming for Marvel.”



He thought. — 🎞 VikingBraids_Odinson (@Nizamlambo) May 3, 2019

If any other director said that fine I’d get it I’d even agree to an extent but you’re the one complaining about a gigantic franchise of mediocre formulaic action movies making billions of dollars. — Narp (@Narp_Narperson) April 26, 2019

hrrrmmm I wonder why you personally would object to the Marvel Movie formula. Could it be you’re pissed off somebody beat you to the punch? — Narp (@Narp_Narperson) April 26, 2019

I love it, I also wanna see it beat Avatar and make James Cameron cry #avengersendgame #Avengers #Marvel pic.twitter.com/rt4yoAvYKT — Simon Turbill (@Snowman4815) April 26, 2019

James Cameron: This is not possible!

Marvel Studios: Darling, you have no idea what’s possible. — SERIOUS STRIKE! (@Hydreigonfan01) May 2, 2019

James Cameron, sorry, but I know I’d much rather watch 3 hours of superheroes battling it out rather than blue-reptile people touching tails and screaming — britt! ✧ (@britt8ny) April 30, 2018

Nothing would make me happier than endgame taking down titanic, James Cameron talked so much shit about marvel movies. Let’s watch his empire fall! pic.twitter.com/3u0GLrOXaa — daniele (@danielevans2002) April 25, 2019

Come on marvel snatch james cameron — kisuke (@bomkisuke) May 2, 2019

Endgame is coming for Avatar’s record of highest grossing movie of all time. James Cameron’s probably not happy. He already voiced hope a while back that people would get sick of Marvel films. I’m guessing he’s not a fan. Maybe a bit jealous. — Chris Burris (@chrisbburris) May 3, 2019

