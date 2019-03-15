‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Spot ‘The Walking Dead’ Similarity

The final Avengers: Endgame trailer is giving some fans Walking Dead vibes.

Set some time after Thanos (Josh Brolin) assembled all six Infinity Stones to obliterate fifty percent of all life in the universe in the devastating finale of Avengers: Infinity War, the sequel sees Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), a.k.a. Ant-Man, somehow freed from the Quantum Realm after being stranded in the alternate dimension in the closing moments of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Scott is startled to discover the outside world in disarray, finding the survivors of the snap — officially dubbed The Decimation — living in a run-down world crippled by an untold number of casualties. More of this apocalypse was glimpsed in the Endgame Super Bowl spot, which revealed a desolate New York.

Just from that one shot of Scott and the worn down “missing” posters, I feel like the first act of #Endgame should be discovering the world from Scott’s perspective, a la Rick in “The Walking Dead”. — Anthony Duncan (@NerdyLadd) March 14, 2019

The Walking Dead similarly saw a bewildered Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) awake in a hospital bed after a month-long coma, only to learn the outside world had gone “bye” — overrun by the reanimated dead with few human survivors.

Though the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Earth lost half of its estimated 7.7 billion lives to The Decimation, The Walking Dead dwarfs its body count: creator Robert Kirkman declared in a 2018 issue of the comic book there are only “about 1.6 million” survivors, leaving the human race on the verge of extinction.

If that number holds true in the television series, that number has likely dwindled even further following a Season Nine six-year time jump now placing The Walking Dead nearly a decade into the apocalypse.

In a 2016 video, using a ratio supplied by Kirkman in issue #10 of the comics — that the ratio of walkers to humans is 5,000 to one — SourceFedNERD‘s Matt Lieberman estimated 0.0002% of the world’s population, or just 1.4 million people, were still alive after the outbreak went global.

Lieberman then determined that number diminished and fell below half a million in the first 600+ days of the outbreak, leaving less than 400,000 survivors across the globe.

The Walking Dead Season Nine airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. Avengers: Endgame releases April 26.

