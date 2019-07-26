Avengers Fans Are Tripping Out Over Gamora Walking Off as Iron Man Dies in Endgame Deleted Scene

We have an EXCLUSIVE @Avengers deleted scene from #Endgame that gives fans a heroic must-see moment → https://t.co/Y0tiB90wX7 pic.twitter.com/QZDxovUCT2 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) July 26, 2019

After the harrowing events of Avengers: Endgame, fans had a lot of questions about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the wake of many massive changes. And while some fans might be excited about Thor’s rumored inclusion in the Guardians of the Galaxy, they’re also worried about the fate of one of the prominent members of the original team in Gamora.

The film caused many people to question if Gamora lived or died, especially after Tony Stark snapped all of Thanos’ army away — which she was technically a part of. But now a deleted scene revealed that she did make it out of the final battle alive, and fans are rightly freaking out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final cut of Avengers: Endgame might have left out that particular scene in order to give Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn some more leeway in how he wants to address the events that occurred in the film. Even actress Zoe Saldana confirmed that it’s a bit vague at the moment, given the circumstances.

“It all depends. The technical answer is it all depends on what Marvel and James Gunn desire to do with the Guardians and with Gamora’s fate,” Saldana said. “I would eventually, there’s a part of me that wants her to go back, find her way back to the Guardians but there’s also a part of me that wants to explore a bad Gamora. I’ve never seen that and she’s, you know, she’s considered the most lethal assassin, the most lethal woman in the galaxy so I would want to see what that wrath looks like also because it would just give me layers to sort of work on. But yeah, I want her to get back to the Guardians.”

But fans are still excited for what could be an inevitable return for Gamora. Read on to see what people are saying about this new deleted scene and what it means for the character.

Avengers: Endgame will be available on Digital HD on July 30th, followed by its Blu-ray and DVD premiere on August 13th.

“Tony Who?”

gamora really said I don’t even know who he was and walked off 😭 pic.twitter.com/KW13puIO77 — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) July 26, 2019

Boy Bye

gamora after seeing tony’s corpse: pic.twitter.com/m4V3fAdtf8 — dom holland’s slam piece (@midtown_m) July 26, 2019

Squidward Style

Everyone else: OMG Tony stark died, this is so sad



2014 gamora: pic.twitter.com/DFCnLm5xFR — Stark⎊ (@RunTheJewrls) July 26, 2019

Snoop-As-Korath.gif

Don’t cry

Gamora watching everyone cry not caring about who the hell Tony was pic.twitter.com/II6Rofr4Om — MERI🌻 (@Agiftcalledmary) July 26, 2019

Every. Day.

Gamora like…. dudes die everyday b… pic.twitter.com/xpfNgoewEQ — RizzyMsZ (@RizzyMsZ) July 26, 2019

By the power of Grayskull!

Tony Stark: *dies*



Avengers: *kneels*



Black Panther: *kneels*



Guardians, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel: *kneels*



Gamora: pic.twitter.com/R66o29N0al — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) July 26, 2019

The disrespect…

all of the avengers when gamora just dipped out pic.twitter.com/F3WrwREgrf — womb to tomb, bitch (@bronzebarnes) July 26, 2019

Grab the bag

Seriously?