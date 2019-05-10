Marvel

Avengers: Endgame Fans Wonder If Spider-Man: Far From Home Has a Spider-Verse Connection

With Avengers: Endgame effectively ending the runs of some Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes, MCU fans are finding themselves speculating more furiously than ever about how the studio will bring the next generation of heroes to the forefront, introduce new faces, and flesh out a somewhat depleted roster of popular, headlining heroes. One popular idea, given the success of last year’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is to bring Miles Morales into the MCU. Some fans have used the fact that “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee appears on some online listings for the Spider-Man: Far From Home soundtrack as justification for thinking Miles’ arrival may be imminent.

Warning: spoilers for Avengers: Endgame follow.

“Sunflower,” of course, was a song Miles was closely associated with in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. And it is not just “Sunflower,” but also the opening moments of the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer that have fans buzzing a little bit. Why? Well, it’s all about the graffiti on the side of a building in New York. Peter sits in the opening shot of the trailer, reflecting on the events of Avengers: Endgame and checking out a mural in memorial of Iron Man. Some fans are thinking that the artist behind the mural could be Miles Morales.

Miles and his uncle Aaron (who appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, played by Donald Glover) were shown bonding over graffiti in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, so the presence of graffiti in this trailer has some fans thinking the connection is too obvious to ignore. A lot of those fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts, and you can see a small sampling of those below.

Of course, there’s always a downside to getting people’s hopes up…

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to release in theaters on July 2nd.

