Avengers: Endgame Fans Wonder If Spider-Man: Far From Home Has a Spider-Verse Connection

With Avengers: Endgame effectively ending the runs of some Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes, MCU fans are finding themselves speculating more furiously than ever about how the studio will bring the next generation of heroes to the forefront, introduce new faces, and flesh out a somewhat depleted roster of popular, headlining heroes. One popular idea, given the success of last year’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is to bring Miles Morales into the MCU. Some fans have used the fact that “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee appears on some online listings for the Spider-Man: Far From Home soundtrack as justification for thinking Miles’ arrival may be imminent.

Warning: spoilers for Avengers: Endgame follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Sunflower,” of course, was a song Miles was closely associated with in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. And it is not just “Sunflower,” but also the opening moments of the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer that have fans buzzing a little bit. Why? Well, it’s all about the graffiti on the side of a building in New York. Peter sits in the opening shot of the trailer, reflecting on the events of Avengers: Endgame and checking out a mural in memorial of Iron Man. Some fans are thinking that the artist behind the mural could be Miles Morales.

Miles and his uncle Aaron (who appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, played by Donald Glover) were shown bonding over graffiti in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, so the presence of graffiti in this trailer has some fans thinking the connection is too obvious to ignore. A lot of those fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts, and you can see a small sampling of those below.

Short, sweet, confident.

Idc what anyone says. miles painted all the iron man graffiti in far from home. — Lou (@L0uWri) May 9, 2019

Is it a reach?

is it a reach to wonder if miles painted the iron man mural peter looks at in the ffh trailer — ‎ 𝙖𝙡𝙞 ✪ (@ironbxcky) May 9, 2019

Whoosh

the idea of miles morales drawing iron man on the street walls makes my heart whoosh — sena (@livshoIt) May 8, 2019

You’ve got the music in you

y’all what if our post-credit scene theory is right and miles is spray painting a picture of iron man on the wall and, of course, he’s got sunflower playing through a speaker and he’s singing along….. https://t.co/XSsKLIcVUi — es (@spiideydayas) May 8, 2019

Got it all planned out…

I STG they should introduce Miles Morales with him doing Spiderman and Iron Man graffiti while humming Sunflower or his headphones are leaking sound and it’s Sunflower that’s playing, and he’s wearing his casual clothes from Into the Spiderverse as an after credits scene — nouveau riche social justice university hipster (@JayceCarotman) May 8, 2019

Questioning your taste

twitter hella convinced me that miles morales will make an appearance on far from home BECAUSE he’d be the one to spray paint iron man into this wall aND IF THAT ISNT THE MOST ICONIC THING UVE HEARD TODAY ? i’ll have to question your TASTE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ma3a5wMHdq — yoa 🌹 (@sabsmarvel) May 7, 2019

You gotta.

You gotta do it now…you just gotta…you gotta have the Iron Man graffiti Peter is looking at in #SpiderManFarFromHome be the work of a young Miles Morales. #SpiderVerse. — DJ Valentine (@TryingToBeDJV) May 7, 2019

You cowards

…Well, that’s one way to be persuasive.

marvel you cowards. say that miles did the graffiti of iron man — nyoom. (@aphroditeharry) May 7, 2019

…Okay, this could be trouble.

if far from home doesn’t have miles morales doing the iron man graffiti i’m suing — gels misses tony stark (@seygels) May 9, 2019

Of course, there’s always a downside to getting people’s hopes up…

The fact that people are saying the Iron Man graffiti was made my miles morales makes me super excited for the new Spider-Man: FFH and if he doesn’t show up imma throw a fit pic.twitter.com/lGjEXUS2aW — Geeky K 🤓 (@l0ser_latina) May 9, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to release in theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!