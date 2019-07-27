Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Reveal the Hardest Part of Avengers: Endgame’s Farewell Scene

Throughout its three-hour run time, Avengers: Endgame has its fair share of heartfelt moments. From Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) ill-fated snap to Captain America’s (Chris Evans) goodbye to his friends, there were certainly a few spots where tissues came in handy. Endgame stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan were on-hand at San Diego Comic-Con to help promote their upcoming series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and were asked about acting through some of the movie’s toughest moments.

Speaking with Yahoo! News, both the actors agreed that the Cap goodbye scene was made more difficult by appearing in the scene alongside Mark Ruffalo, who took his acting a bit too seriously.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It was fun. The hardest part with Ruffalo, again, was just controlling him,” Mackie remembers. “He’s trying to make it work — that’s why I turned my back to the camera when I said “Bring him back” because he’s throwing s**t.”

Stan poked fun at his Endgame co-star, joking Ruffalo was being a bit of a primadonna. “He’s making a whole scene out of something that’s not really about him,” Stan said.

Mackie wrapped up the line of questioning revealing they eventually had to make an odd cut because he and Stan couldn’t stop laughing while Ruffalo was busy throwing stuff around the set trying to fix the errant Quantum Realm-traveling device on-screen.

“They had to cut away from us because what was seen on the other side of the camera was a minor disaster,” Mackie mentioned.

This news comes hot on the heels of Endgame director Joe Russo claiming the funeral scene — another heart-tugging scene towards the end — in Endgame is one of the most expensive shots in the history of cinema.

“We used to joke, and I don’t know if it’s joking, it’s probably the most expensive shot in movie history. That’s a lot of salary on the screen there,” Joe Russo told IMDb at San Diego Comic-Con. “At the very least it’s the most expensive day of extras in movie history, outside of Cleopatra.”

What was the toughest part of Endgame for you to take in? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.