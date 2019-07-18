Marvel

Avengers: Endgame’s Fat Thor Is Getting His Own Marvel Legends Action Figure

San Diego Comic-Con has already started off with a bang with Hasbro introducing an all-new wave of […]

By

San Diego Comic-Con has already started off with a bang with Hasbro introducing an all-new wave of Marvel Legends based on characters in Avengers: Endgame. With what’s going to end up being the movie’s third wave of Legends toys, it’s all anchored by none other than Fat Thor himself.

In fact, Thor’s new Endgame look will serve as a Build A Figure for this particular wave, which presumably includes Captain America, Valkyrie, Iron Spider, and Iron Man MK 95.

Suffice to say, fans were quick to Twitter raving about Hasbro’s decision to turn the character into a toy. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying…

What other figures from Endgame are you hoping to see release?

