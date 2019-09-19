Ant-Man’s Brutal Tactic in Avengers: Endgame Final Battle Goes Viral

Marvel fans are still combing through the entirety of Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga and coming up with some fun new insights. And just when we thought we had seen everything there was to see in Avengers: Endgame, some eagle-eyed Marvel fans have spotted something new to talk about. The final battle sequence in Avengers: Endgame was a feast for Marvel fans’ collective eyes, as it brought together the biggest collection of Marvel heroes ever seen together onscreen in live-action. With all that was going on in the fight between the MCU heroes and Thanos’ army, it’s no surprise that fans are only now beginning to see just how truly brutal that battle got. Take, for example, this brutal moment from Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man:

As you can see, when Scott Lang powered-up to Giant-Man status to save his teammates and fight the bad guys, he didn’t have time to check every step that he took on the battlefield. That resulted in some of Thanos’ outriders getting an unfortunate taste of Giant-Man’s foot, which crushed them down and sent their bodies flying.

On the one hand, this is pretty gruesome depiction of Ant-Man’s powers in action (though granted, not as gruesome as the proposed “Thanos butt attack” fans wanted to see). On the other hand, though, this wasn’t just a superhero battle, it was a full-out war for the fate of all living things in the universe. All of the MCU heroes had to fight nastier and to-the-death – and you can bet that the ones who had been dusted before had a lot of personal grievances to work out on the battlefield.

Even though the change in battle tactics makes sense, objectively, it hasn’t stopped Marvel fans from taking issue with the sequence. There was a small amount of outcry over the fact that Spider-Man activated his suit’s “Instant Kill Mode” to take on the Outriders, with Spider-Man comic book writer Dan Slott even expressing his displeasure:

Confession:

There was 1 moment I did NOT like in all of AVENGERS: ENDGAME. This. Peter Parker shouldn’t kill. Even when it comes to Thanos’ evil army of alien spacehounds. But not liking 1 moment out of 3 hours and 2 minutes ain’t that bad. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/GAhuZslVgf — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) August 12, 2019

But again, these Marvel heroes were thrown into a surprise war for the Infinity Stones, against a Thanos who wanted to kill everything in the universe. They did what they had to do, at no small cost (RIP Iron Man). We’re good with it.

