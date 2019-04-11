‘Avengers: Endgame’ First Official Clip Released

We’re in the Endgame now. There are just over two weeks until Avengers: Endgame finally hits theaters, bringing an end to the stories that have been set up my Marvel Studios since Iron Man first arrived in 2008. 11 years and 21 movies later, it all comes down to this, a cinematic event that fans literally can’t wait for. People had begged for the Endgame trailer for months before it arrived, and some are now paying thousands of dollars to make sure they have a seat on opening night. The hype is unreal and Marvel knows it, so now the studio is gearing up to push things across the finish line. Monday morning, just a day after the Avengers: Endgame press conference, Marvel has officially released the first full clip from the film.

The clip, which you can watch in the video above, is one that has been shown at multiple press events leading up to Endgame‘s release. It shows many of the remaining Avengers, as well as Captain Marvel, trying to figure out what to do about Thanos. While things begin with Bruce Banner hesitating to take action, Carol Danvers is quick to declare their mission. The Infinity Stones are brought up and she immediately responds, “So let’s get them.”

Her plan is to take the fight directly to Thanos, and Captain America agrees. He knows that might be the only way to throw the villain off, and to get back all of the people that were lost to the Snap.

This leads into the talked-about exchange in which Rhodey asked Captain Marvel why, if she’s so powerful and thinks she can defeat Thanos, she’s been away all this time. She simply replies that other planets in the universe don’t have the Avengers, and they need someone to defend them.

The clip ends with the scene from the Endgame trailer, which sees Thor summon Stormbreaker right past Captain Marvel’s head, watching to see if she flinches. Of course, she doesn’t, and it prompts Thor to say, “I like this one.”

What do you think of the new Avengers: Endgame clip? Digging the chemistry between Carol and the rest of the team? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th…

