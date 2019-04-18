New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage Reveals Mystery Character That Was Edited Out

Marvel has released a new promo for Avengers: Endgame that reveals the missing mystery character from earlier trailers. There’s one scene from those trailers in which several members of the Avengers are standing outside of the New Avengers Facility looking upward at the night sky. Some fans noticed that there was enough empty space between characters that another character may have been digitally erased from the scene for the trailer. The new promo seems to confirm that theory as it now shows Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) standing in that space. You can watch the full Avengers: Endgame promo video for yourself above.

Pepper’s presence at the Avengers Facility may be further evidence that the Avengers are looking upward as Iron Man returns to Earth from outer space. That would also explain why the shot focuses on Pepper’s reaction.

Paltrow has announced that Endgame may be the last time she plays Pepper as she plans to retire from the role. “I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” she told Variety. “I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with [Iron Man director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans.

“I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about,” she continued. “Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?’ I will always be there if they need me.”

Some wonder if Paltrow’s exit means bad news for Iron Man.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th

