More Detailed ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Disney Shareholder Footage Description Revealed

Earlier this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger screened Avengers: Endgame footage exclusively for those in attendance at the Walt Disney Company’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. With the footage unlikely to ever hit the Internet, one fan in attendance took to Twitter to detail the footage that was shown.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame.

User Scott Ladewig shared on Twitter that the footage took place in Avengers HQ with the heroes who survived the end of Avengers: Infinity War, as well as Captain Marvel. The newest member of the team wants to set out to kill Thanos, with Nebula revealing she knows where he is. Rocket chimes in to say that the use of the Infinity Gauntlet caused a massive energy spike, the largest ever seen on Earth, though another planet experienced a similarly tremendous energy spike, seemingly where we saw Thanos at the end of Infinity War.

Given how their last conflict ended with Thanos, War Machine, Bruce Banner, Black Widow, Captain America, and Captain Marvel all discuss the likelihood of taking down Thanos, with Banner wondering why another conflict could turn out differently. Captain Marvel points out that she’s here this time, hinting at just how powerful she is.

Rhodes asks the question which many other audience members have been wondering, which is why Captain Marvel has been missing for the last two decades, with her pointing out that other planets in the universe need help and aren’t lucky enough to have the Avengers. After sitting quietly the whole time, Thor steps up from his chair and walks over to Captain Marvel, summoning his Stormbreaker ax, which whizzes right past Captain Marvel as she refuses to flinch, resulting in Thor saying, “I like this one.”

The footage then cuts to the remaining Avengers in the Milano, with Rocket piloting and Captain Marvel in the ship’s co-pilot seat. Rocket asks if any of them haven’t been to space before, with Captain America, Black Widow, and War Machine raising their hands, with Rocket warning them not to puke on his ship. The camera then zoomed in on Captain America’s face as the footage came to a close.

Ladewig also noted that Ant-Man didn’t appear in any of the footage, likely meaning this sequence takes place very early on in the film with Ant-Man not appearing until later on in Endgame.

The footage sounds as though it offered those in attendance a glimpse at the dynamic between the remaining heroes while offering little new information about the plot. Luckily, fans only have another six weeks of waiting before we get to check out Avengers: Endgame on the big screen to watch the entire adventure unfold.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

