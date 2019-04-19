Watch All The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Official Footage Arranged in Narrative Order

Now less than a week away, the buzz for Avengers: Endgame is at an all-time high as fans continue to try cranking out any remaining fan theories or videos they may still have in the hopper in the lead up to the film. One interesting video shared online earlier today takes all of the released footage either from the trailers or television spots and arranges it into one singular video with a narrative, teasing something that could appear in the final cut of the movie.

Admittedly, nothing is revolutionary in the video as it’s footage we’ve all seen plenty of times before. It is, however, a pretty convincing argument for the order of the footage we’ve seen as it might appear on the theater screen next week.

If you’re curious, the fan video only uses officially released footage — save for a split second where the video’s editor inserted the Captain Marvel mid-credits scene. None of the reportedly leaked footage was used, so you have no need to worry if you’re looking to skip any and all Avengers: Endgame spoilers. As they did last year, directors Joe and Anthony Russo released an “official” letter asking fans not to spoil the events of Avengers: Endgame with those who haven’t seen the film yet.

“For all of you who have been on this journey with us since the very beginning, sharing every high and low with your family, your friends, your classmates, your co-workers,” the brothers said in their letter. “Investing so deeply in every character and storyline. Laughing. Cheering Shedding tears. Giving so freely of your thoughts and emotions in spirited dialogue, theories, fan art, and fan fiction.”

“Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th.

How much do you think Endgame will make its opening weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below

