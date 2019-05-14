Game of Thrones Creator Says Avengers: Endgame Is Not Just a Big Dumb Action Movie

While it may seem like a lifetime since Avengers: Endgame landed in theaters, the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been in theaters for less than a month, shattering a number of box office records in a brief amount of time. The film served as the culmination of the entire MCU and was loved by many fans, though some critics of the adventure dismissed the film’s accomplishments as being a standard action movie. George R.R. Martin, creator of the A Song of Fire and Ice novels, recently took to his blog to praise the film’s accomplishments, noting that it would have made Stan Lee proud.

“There’s plenty of action here, but this is not just A Big Dumb Action movie, of which there are far too many these days,” Martin shared on his blog. “Stan Lee would have been proud. Could he ever have dreamed that all those characters he and Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko and the rest of the Marvel team created in the early ’60s would one day come to dominate global culture? There’s an amazing story for you.”

Martin also detailed that, while he was impressed by the size and scope of the action sequences, he felt the dramatic character moments earlier on were just as compelling as the combat.

“Endgame is amazing,” Martin professed. “Kudos to the writers and director. I cannot believe they got all those characters into one film, and still managed to do them all justice.The final battle was epic, exciting, thrilling, full of twists and turns… and strangely beautiful. But the character scenes earlier in the film really made it for me. The opening with Hawkeye, the Ant-Man scenes, Tony Stark’s moments communing with his helm… so many more.”

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

