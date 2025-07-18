Marvel & DC Crossover Creates The Billion Dollar Pitch Hollywood Shouldn’t Ignore

Between The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Superman, both Marvel and DC are looking to dominate the summer box office. Fandom is always debating which of the superhero universes is the better of the two, but what they really should be discussing is what a team-up would look like. While that might seem like a pipe dream, we’re moving closer to it than ever before thanks to Marvel Comics and DC. The two publishers are delivering the crossover that the comic book industry has waited decades for, and all we can think about is how Hollywood is leaving billions of dollars on the table.

The Marvel and DC crossover begins in September with Deadpool/Batman #1, published by Marvel Comics, and followed in November by Batman/Deadpool #1, a one-shot published by DC. When it comes to high-profile and big-name superheroes, you can’t get much better than the Merc With a Mouth and the Dark Knight. And each one-shot has all-star creative teams bringing them all together. If Marvel Comics and DC can put their friendly competition aside to give comic book fans what they’ve been craving in a crossover, the same can and should happen with Marvel Studios and DC Studios.

Let’s See Captain America and Wonder Woman Together on the Big Screen

Batman and Deadpool aren’t the only heroes crossing paths. Deadpool/Batman is written by Zeb Wells and drawn by Greg Capullo, but there will be backup stories that pair other Marvel and DC heroes together. There is a Daredevil and Green Arrow story by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert; Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru; and Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson. A new cover by Dodson shows Captain America and Wonder Woman side by side and ready for battle, and it’s another example of the potential Marvel and DC have in bringing their universes together.

image credit: marvel comics

Captain America and Wonder Woman are more than mere superheroes. They also represent symbols of hope, which makes them the perfect pair. As far as movies go, fans will have a hard time seeing anyone else portray Captain America or Wonder Woman after the performances by Chris Evans and Gal Gadot, respectively.

There is real money-making potential for a Marvel/DC crossover, which is probably why both companies are making it happen in the comics. But the even larger payday would come through movies or TV shows. The MCU is attempting to rebound from less-than-stellar projects, while James Gunn’s DC Universe has officially lifted off with the release of Superman. The early returns on Superman appear promising, but it’s still not a done deal that the new DC Universe will reach the level of success that the MCU has obtained. One surefire way to see that happen is a crossover event.

Marvel + DC = $$$$$

Variant covers for Marvel’s Deadpool/Batman #1 feature even more team-ups that will leave fans salivating. In Artgerm’s cover, mutant sorceress Magik wields her sword against iconic super thief Catwoman. Next, Steve McNiven delivers a fierce fight between Wolverine and Batman. And to round things out, cover artist Peach Momoko pairs the deadly assassins Elektra and Batgirl (Cassandra Cain).

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

There was a period when Avengers: Endgame was the highest-grossing movie of all time, pulling in $2.79 billion worldwide. Just think how Marvel and DC could rival those numbers if they just worked together. Even James Gunn, who has worked with both Marvel and DC, has acknowledged the potential in this. Gunn has been open to the idea of seeing the two worlds cross.

“We’ve talked about it a billion times. That could easily happen, but simultaneous to that, I think it would be interesting,” Gunn told Rolling Stone in a profile of the DC Studios co-chief, who has a copy of the Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man comic book in his office. “But I also think people are a little over it.”

“I think people wanna see good stories with their superheroes and that’s what matters. And they wanna see different types of stories with their superheroes. And people love superheroes. That’s obvious, but they need more variety, and they need just more quality storytelling,” Gunn explained. “And just having Spider-Man and Superman team up isn’t gonna do it if it’s sh-t. So it’s gotta come from a real place, and it’s really hard to make that work.”

There may eventually come a day when the Marvel Universe and DC Universe collide in theaters. Hollywood would be much better off for it, and so would superhero fans on both sides of the equation.