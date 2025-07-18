Marvel Recreates Iconic MCU Poster for Major Comics Event

Get ready for more synergy between Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The big catchphrase when the MCU first launched was “It’s All Connected.” This slogan has seen some ups and downs, though one can argue there’s more synergy than ever under the Marvel umbrella. The biggest movie in the MCU is Avengers: Endgame, which wrapped up the Infinity Saga and the threat Thanos posed to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Marvel Comics is known for epic events, and it’s now looking to the MCU for inspiration for an Ultimate Universe event.

Marvel followed up yesterday’s teaser for Ultimate Endgame with promotional art that recreates a poster of Avengers: Endgame. Ultimate Endgame is a new event series starting in December, and more information will be revealed at the Marvel Comics: Ultimate Universe Panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 26 with Jonathan Hickman, Deniz Camp, and more.

As for the Ultimate Endgame art by Stonehouse, it perfectly captures the Avengers: Endgame poster of the remaining members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Thor, Hawkeye, Bruce Banner, Okoye, Ant-Man, and more. The Ultimate Universe’s Captain America is front and center for the Ultimate Endgame poster, just like his MCU counterpart. He’s joined by Wasp, Maystorm, Doom (Reed Richards), Spider-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, and The Maker (Evil Reed Richards).

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel studios

What’s noteworthy is that Ultimate Endgame treats this as if it’s a legit poster, using the real names of the heroes and creative team working on it. It’s an impressive piece of art, especially when you compare it to the Avengers: Endgame poster. Is Ultimate Endgame really the end of the Ultimate Universe as we know it? At least with Avengers: Endgame, it came after 20+ movies and a decade of storytelling, all building to the final confrontation between the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy against the Mad Titan, Thanos. Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe is just into its second year, far from being in reboot territory.

Ultimate Endgame has some big shoes to fill if it hopes to live up to the hype that was Avengers: Endgame. Fans were left reeling when Thanos snapped half of humanity out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War. They wanted to see the Avengers rebound and come out victorious. Crowds cheered as Captain America lifted Thor’s hammer, and when Cap finally gave the battle cry, “Avengers Assemble!” Tears were flowing when Black Widow and Iron Man sacrificed their lives to stop Thanos. Can Ultimate Endgame achieve that level of emotional investment with a much shorter runway? It’ll be fun to find out.

Ultimate Endgame officially arrives in stores in December. What are your thoughts on the upcoming events, and it’s MCU-inspired marketing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!