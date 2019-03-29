Marvel Fan Creates ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fallen Poster for Idris Elba’s Heimdall

You have to wonder if Marvel Studios knew just how popular these new Avengers: Endgame character posters would turn out to be. The series of “Avenge the Fallen” one-sheets took the Internet by storm, but Marvel fans quickly began to notice that certain characters (or actors) were left out of the mix, and have been steadily creating their own posters to fill the gap.

Case in point: today we have a new Avengers: Endgame fan-made poster to add to the bunch: Idris Elba’s Heimdall!

Videos by ComicBook.com

I was talking to my boy @bosslogic about the Avengers Endgame posters and we found someone was missing.

At the speed of light he made a new poster capturing @idriselba as Helmdall

This is not official so keep in mind this is no spoiler and as Promised … https://t.co/kXdUXTNeXk pic.twitter.com/5HDhtslFH8 — NoMoreMutants (@_NoMoreMutants) March 29, 2019

This is indeed a very necessary homage to a major Marvel Cinematic Universe character we lost in Avengers: Infinity War. After surviving Ragnarok and Hela’s campaign of terror on Asgard, Heimdall was tragically slaughtered by Thanos in Infinity War‘s opening act as the Mad Titan came to finally take the Space Stone form Loki. Ever the hero and cosmic protector, Heimdall’s last act was to open the Bifrost and send Bruce Banner/Hulk back to Earth with a warning –the warning that allowed Earth’s Mightiest Heroes the time to muster their defenses. Not that it mattered, ultimately: dread it, run from it, destiny still arrived in the form of Thanos, and the Infinity Stones the Avengers tried to protect ended up in his grasp regardless.

A lot of Marvel fans have speculated that these character posters that have been released tease the characters who will continue the fight in Avengers: Endgame (the colored ones) as well as the heroes dusted in Thanos’ Snap that will likely be resurrected at some point (the black-and-white posters). Characters who don’t appear on a poster are speculated to be the ones we won’t be getting back — like Heimdall. While the possibility of Elba showing up in the MCU again always exists, the actor is now set to take on a villain role in the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw as well as a major role in the DC Extended Universe, reportedly replacing Will Smith as Deadshot in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Compared to all that, an MCU bit part seems too small.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!