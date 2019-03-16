‘Avengers: Endgame’: High Res Look at Thanos in Armor Revealed

The remaining Avengers will unite to take on the mad titan Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, as the lethal villain managed to succeed in making half of the universe vanish in Avengers: Infinity War. While they were not successful in stopping him last time, they’ve got some added firepower this time around with the likes of Captain Marvel on their side, but even adding her won’t make this an easy victory, and despite holding the Infinity Gauntlet a new cover shows Thanos isn’t taking any chances against the beaten down heroes.

A new Avengers: Endgame inspired Empire cover shows Thanos in all his armored glory, and now we’ve got a high res look at his getup for Endgame. His suit is much more armored this time around compared to the almost casual suit he had in Infinity War. Thanos pulled out all the stops this time around, going with full gold plated armor and a helmet to match, all in addition to the Infinity Gauntlet on his hand.

Thing is, why would he pull out the armor now? He was facing down all of Earth’s heroes last time around and didn’t even blink, so now that he’s won it is odd that he would be going full-on heavy duty. Either he knows the Avengers have an edge this time around (Captain Marvel) or someone or something else has come into the picture to make him worry, and either way, we can’t wait to find out what it is.

The battle lines are drawn for the movie event of the decade. Empire’s #AvengersEndgame issue has two covers – one featuring the original Avengers line-up, and the other starring the Mad Titan himself, Thanos. On newsstands from Thurs 21 March. READ MORE: https://t.co/MXglWMxePx pic.twitter.com/EH7mKETJNB — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) March 16, 2019

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

