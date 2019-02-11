‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot Might Reveal How Iron Man Is Saved

As expected, Marvel Studios dropped their first television spot for Avengers: Endgame during Super Bowl 53 earlier tonight — and it did not disappoint. Along with the first look at characters like Rocket Raccoon and War Machine, it also provided an intriguing shot of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Nebula (Karen Gillan).

Though he’s not in the trailer much at all — the one shot he does appear in is pretty telling. In what seems to be a nod to Iron Man (2008), it looks as if Tony and Nebula will end of rescuing themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the initial teaser trailer released last December, things looked pretty bleak for Stark and Nebula as they drug themselves around The Benatar while stranded in space. In the Super Bowl spot, however, Stark and Nebula are hard at work doing something.

While they’re working on something off-screen, it’s clear Stark is working on welding something while Nebula appears to be using a ratchet on something in the back. With most fans speculating that the duo would be rescued by Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Rescue/Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), or some other hero — the latest television spot shows that the two could, in fact, end up rescuing themselves.

The tone of the Endgame spot seemed a lot more darker than teasers for previous movies — and that’s something Marvel Studios has been aiming for. According to studio president Kevin Feige, they had been working on the grim Infinity War ending for years.

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins,’” Feige said. “Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

What do you think Stark and Nebula are working on in the television spot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th. Other Marvel Studios movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.