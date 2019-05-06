Avengers: Endgame Writers on How to Return the Soul Stone

Minor Avengers: Endgame spoilers up ahead! After the Avengers assembled the Stark Infinity Gauntlet, they were tasked with returning the Infinity Stones to the exact point in time they stole them from other it’d risk opening up a horrible alternate reality split from the main timeline. Trust us, the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) explained it much better.

Suffice to say, the situation raised a few additional questions, especially when Captain America(Chris Evans) offered to take all six Stones to their rightful place in time. That means the character would, at some point, need to travel to Vormir and face the Stonekeeper, the new identity of his archnemesis Red Skull. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis had the chance to speak to Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely about the situation, and have an idea how that confrontation went.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s someone else’s problem,” Markus said of off-screen Vormir scene. “We theorized, but we don’t have a definitive one. I do know that there’s no givebacks. It’s not a pawnshop. You don’t get the soul back when you get the stone back. You’re welcome to give the stone back, but it’s an everlasting exchange.”

When Davis pointed out how awkward the encounter must have been for Cap, McFeely one-upped the ordeal with a shout out to a scene in Thor: The Dark World.

“Oh my God,” joked McFeely. “No more awkward than trying to put the reality stone back into Natalie Portman.”

Endgame continues its tear across the box office, currently settling in as the second highest-grossing film of all-time with a worldwide haul of over $2.19 billion. James Cameron’s Avatar continues to sit atop the list with its massive $2.79b box office gross.

Avengers: Endgame is now showing and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

How do you think the Soul Stone can be returned? Let us know your theories in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!