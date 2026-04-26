Xbox Game Officially a Hit on PS5 Selling 5 Million Copies

An Xbox game is officially an undeniable hit on PS5 after it’s been confirmed that it has sold over five million copies on the PlayStation console. Considering when the Xbox game came to PS5, four years after its initial release on Xbox Series X and PC, it shot back up the charts and was the second best-selling game of April 2025, this news isn’t exactly surprising. In fact, on Xbox Series X and PC, it had over 20 million players in its launch year. So it’s a very popular game, but to sell five million copies more than four years after initial release is impressive.

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There was once a time when Halo and Gears of War defined the Xbox brand. This isn’t true anymore. Now, Xbox’s biggest series is the Forza Horizon series. This includes both typical measurements: game sales and critical acclaim. To this end, the biggest success of Xbox this console generation has been 2021’s Forza Horizon 5, which has not just sold a boatload of copies but has a 92 on Metacritic and three awards at The Game Awards. Again, hearing that it’s proven very popular on PS5 is not surprising, but most probably would not have pegged it to sell more than five million copies in its first year on PS5 so long after the fact.

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A 4/5 Game, According to PS5 Users

Not only have PS5 users checked out Forza Horizon 5 en masse, but they have enjoyed it, as evidenced by its 4.07 out of 5 stars after more than 55,000 user reviews on the PlayStation Store, where it costs $60. For comparison, this is only a little bit lower than PlayStation’s flagship Gran Turismo scored with Gran Turismo 7 on the PS5. That said, Forza Horizon 5 actually has 10,000 more user reviews than GT7, which is interesting considering the latter has sold more on PS5 than the former. Meanwhile, Forza Horizon 5 actually has a higher user review score on the PlayStation Store than the Xbox Store, and more than double the number of reviews.

Forza Horizon 6 Imminent

Sales of Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 are set to slow dramatically if they haven’t already, because Forza Horizon 6 is set to release on May 19, at least on PC and Xbox Series X. However, where PS5 users waited four years for Forza Horizon 5, its successor is slated to come to PS5 this year; there just isn’t an exact release date at the moment.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the various video game conversations that are happening on the ComicBook Forum.