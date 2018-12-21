Possible First Look at ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Hulk Minifig Has Him Smiling

As the norm with Marvel Studios productions in this day in age, cast and crew involved with Avengers: Endgame have been notoriously tight-lipped. Outside of the teaser trailer released earlier this month, next to nothing has leaked in terms of the plot for the Avengers: Infinity War follow-up.

Fortunately enough for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe across the world, the consumer products division at Disney is involved in the marketing of every movie and once word starts getting out to merchandise licensors, the chances of something leaking increase exponentially.

Recently, a mysterious Instagram account uploaded two pictures of a LEGO minifig of the Incredible Hulk, which show the gamma-infused hero grinning from ear to ear.

Instagram user @therealbatman103 shared two images of a new Hulk minifig, which is definitely different than any of the minifigs released of the character before. Typically, the Hulk is seen with an angry look on his face while this new minifig clearly shows the twenty-ton hero smiling.

Should Hulk take on a more “human” persona, it’d fall in line with prevailing fan theories which state we’ll get some sort of the hyper-intelligent Professor Hulk character in Endgame. After all, the character ended up learning how to speak pretty well in the few years between Avengers: Age of Ultron and Thor: Ragnarok so should Endgame feature a time jump, it’s reasonable enough to believe the big guy starts to take on some of Bruce Banner’s intelligence.

If this minifig leak proves accurate, it wouldn’t be the first toy leak to reveal details about the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster. Earlier this year, action figure line leaks revealed that purple Iron Man-like armor would make an appearance in Avengers: Endgame, hinting that Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) would finally take on her Rescue mantle from the Marvel comics mythos.

Avengers: Endgame is out in theaters April 26th, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.