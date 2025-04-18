Marvel Reveals Brand New Star Wars Character (And Their Connection to Kylo Ren)

A mysterious new character is about to debut and challenge Kylo Ren for control of the Knights of Ren. Kylo Ren and his backstory are currently being explored in Star Wars: Legacy of Vader, a new series that takes Kylo Ren to Tatooine to learn more about his infamous grandfather, Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader. As the title of the comic indicates, the legacy of Vader looms large over Kylo Ren, and there have already been some massive reveals in its early run. The next big bombshell will come later this year when a new Knights of Ren character is introduced as a challenger to the former Ben Solo.

Star Wars Celebration is underway in Japan, and the Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away… panel revealed new details on Star Wars: Legacy of Vader. The cover art for Issues #7 and #8 was shown to those in attendance, where fans got a look at the new character Tava Ren. She is a brand-new female leader of the Knights of Ren who will face off with Kylo Ren. We also have a look at character designs for Tava Ren by Star Wars: Legacy of Vader artist Stefano Raffaele. Tava is in the typical Knights of Ren black clothing with a matching mask to disguise her face. One notable characteristic of Tava Ren is that she has long red hair, which can be seen on the variant cover of Issue #8.

She looks mysterious and dangerous, which you have to be to battle Kylo Ren. Tava’s first appearance will come in Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #8, so collectors will have that to look forward to in a few months. Those keeping up with the series also got Issue #3 this week, so it’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan.

“KYLO REN – PRISONER ON TATOOINE! KYLO REN has been imprisoned by the ruthless GARDULLA THE HUTT!” the description of Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #3 reads. “The young tyrant must survive the harsh conditions of his grandfather DARTH VADER’S homeworld! And who is the mysterious FORCE USER in Gardulla’s employ?”

Star Wars: Legacy of Vader was in the news after first look pages were released in January, revealing images of Darth Vader seemingly murdering Watto. There’s a lot of history between Darth Vader and the Toydarian. We first met a young Anakin and his mother, Shmi, in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, where they were slaves in possession of Watto. The story behind Darth Vader and Watto was revealed in Issue #2.

Fans have already gotten behind Star Wars: Legacy of Vader, with the first issue returning to shops with a second printing on March 19th.

