‘Avengers: Endgame’ IMAX Trailer Reveals 26 Percent More Footage

Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers took a major leap with Avengers: Infinity War, making it the first film shot entirely in IMAX, allowing the actual IMAX screens themselves to show a little more footage in each frame than standard movie theater screens. That trend will continue with Avengers: Endgame next month, and IMAX wants to be sure that everyone knows how much they’ll be missing if they don’t pony up the cash for the bigger experience.

On Friday morning, IMAX released a new version of the first Avengers: Endgame trailer, this one formatted for an IMAX screen. It plays side by side with the original trailer, showing off just how much more there is to see. Check out the side-by-side trailers in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sure, IMAX tickets cost a good bit more than a regular movie ticket, but if you truly don’t want to miss a single solitary thing about the final chapter in the Avengers saga, this is a must.

Marvel Studios and IMAX have long had a great working partnership, allowing one of the world’s biggest franchises to be seen in the biggest, loudest format possible. That partnership continues not only with Endgame, but with next week’s Captain Marvel, which will set a record for IMAX screens upon its release.

The company announced that Captain Marvel would be opening in a total of 1,360 IMAX theaters on it’s actual release date, March 8th, making it the widest ever IMAX day-and-date release around the globe. Of course, that record will probably be broken in a little over a month’s time, once Avengers: Endgame is released.

Are you planning to check out Avengers: Endgame in IMAX when it arrives in April? How many times do you think you’ll see it on the big screen? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26th, Captain Marvel will arrive on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the final MCU movie of the year, making its debut on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu trailer (and the appearance of Mewtwo!), the Oscars, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!