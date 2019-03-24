The Russo Brothers Reveal Biggest Difference Between ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Infinity War’

Avengers: Endgame will hit up theaters in less than a month, and fans cannot wait to get a look at the long-awaited blockbuster. As hype continues to grow, the directors behind the Avengers films are teasing fans with updates, and the Russo Brothers are finally addressing a big question:

So, how exactly does Avengers: Infinity War differ from Endgame?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The director duo opened up about the difference in the most recent issue of Empire Magazine. They began with the most obvious difference, and that has to do with the cast Endgame has to work with.

“Alright, we have no idea how the story can move forward from here. We’ve just killed half the characters,” Joe Russo stressed.

Writer Stephen McFeely then said the biggest narrative difference comes courtesy of Thanos. He stressed Infinity War focused intensely on Thanos’ mission, but Endgame will be all about the original heroes of the MCU.

“Infinity War had 23 people on the poster,” McFeely said. “That dictated a certain type of pace and a certain type of movie. There’s only, what, nine people on the poster for Endgame? So maybe you can do a different type of storytelling.”

So far, Marvel Studios has kept all details about the narrative of Endgame under tight guard. The movie’s trailers have mastered the art of making shallow reveals which entertain as much as they misdirect. With just over a month to go before Endgame goes live, the Russo Brothers are ready to tighten operations on the film’s press tour. So, if you’re hoping the duo will slip a spoiler, then you’ll find yourself disappointed for sure. If anyone is likely to drop an unsanctioned teaser, it would be Mark Ruffalo… but fans are sure the actor has learned his lessons after his last series of spoiler snafus.

Do you think Endgame can outdo Infinity War once its drops? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

[HT] Comicbook Movie