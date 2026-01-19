Marvel Rivals Just Sneakily Confirmed Two More Characters (And X-Men Fans Can’t Wait)

Marvel Rivals season 6 is fully underway, and that means just about every match has one of the three varieties of Deadpool. Whether your team includes the Duelist, the Strategist, or the Vanguard versions (which is my personal favorite), there’s plenty of Wade Wilson making an impact in season 6. He’s not the only X-Character making an impact on the future of the game though, and now Marvel Rivals has confirmed two more characters coming to the game, and X-Men fans can’t wait.

It looks as if more X-Men characters are on the way, but we’re not talking about heavily teased characters like Cyclops. Instead, we move to two other X-Characters, which were revealed by Deadpool. In the Developer spotlight, Deadpool took over and spoke about being the game’s only multi-class character, and then said, “And Colossus and Juggernaut will lose their minds knowing I’m going to be a Vanguard first.”

While it’s not known when these characters will hit the game, the fact that Deadpool mentioned those two specifically and that they are Vanguards isn’t likely a throwaway line. Granted, it may be a while before we see them, but it’s a great tease of what’s coming down the road, and both of those characters being Vanguards makes a lot of sense and should delight fans of the X-Men and Marvel Rivals players alike.

Which Characters Have Been Rumored or Confirmed For Marvel Rivals

There have been a number of rumored playable characters in the works for Marvel Rivals, and several of those characters have already made their way to the game. Granted, there are also others that seem far-fetched, though if you had asked me a year ago if Angela was going to be a playable character before someone like Deadpool, I would have likely said there was no chance.

As of right now, the next playable character who has been confirmed is Elsa Bloodstone, who will be the next character hitting the game in season 6.5. After that, it comes down to more conjecture, though the game has certainly provided some interesting clues. Characters that have been teased in season 6 in some way include White Fox (Gallery Card), Devil Dinosaur (Background Artwork), Colossus (Deadpool), Juggernaut (Deadpool), and Black Cat (Gallery Card). None of those are confirmed, but they all seem like strong contenders for sure.

Then there are characters that have been teased in previous seasons, and Cyclops is very much the leader of that group. Cyclops was teased in the trailer for season 5 directly, and it seems like only a matter of time before he hits the game. There are also characters who have been featured in datamining, which includes Nightcrawler, Jubilee, Colossus, and Armor. Other characters have also had voice lines found in the files or have been featured in leaks, which includes characters like Captain Marvel, Nightcrawler, Forge, Howard the Duck, Hive, and Amaranth.

It will be interesting to see who makes the roster for season 7, but with a roster of possibilities like the ones mentioned above, the game is only going to get better regardless of which ones they choose.

