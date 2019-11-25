Avengers: Endgame Puts Iron Man and Captain America in the Salad Cat Meme

When the internet latches onto something, it latches on for quite some time. That’s most certainly the case with the Salad Cat — or Woman Yelling at a Cat meme — which has no infected the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanks to the brilliant minds at r/Avengers, the woman (and cat) involved in the meme have been replaced by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans); as it turns out, the meme works really well.

The meme pulls inspiration from a harrowing Avengers: Endgame scene where a sickly Stark yells at Rogers for abandoning them after the events of Captain America: Civil War. At least the meme makes it kind of funny, right?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately for fans of Iron Man, it’d appear the character’s time in the MCU is over after his untimely death in Avengers: Endgame. Recently, Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely spoke with Vanity Fair about their time writing MCU flicks. They went on to reveal why they didn’t think an Iron Man 4 would fly at the Burbank-based studio.

“Whether you like all of the 24 movies or not, the capital that Marvel built up allowed them to do things like make a movie starring a raccoon and a tree, right?” McFeely said. “You would’ve already had Iron Man 4 if it was any other studio. But they decided, ‘No, we’re going to take chances on all these other things.’ To put a flag in the ground and say, We’re going to end something and take characters off the table, is, I think, kind of daring, but selfishly it was really great for us.”

He added, “It needs an end or it loses meaning. The end is what cements the thing, to actually sew it together and bring it to a crescendo, and yeah, take people off the board, finish their arcs. If Tony made it out the other side, and Iron Man 4 was waiting there, you’d be like, [shakes head] One too many…”

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios has yet to set release dates for its theatrical releases in Ant-Man 3 and Blade or the Disney+ shows consisting of Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.