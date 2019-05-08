Avengers Star Jeremy Renner Reveals the Magic Behind His Ronin Hair

Avengers: Endgame is finally playing in theaters everywhere, and much of the film’s cast have been extra present on social media, sharing fun behind-the-scenes content from the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Jeremy Renner, the actor best known for portraying Clint Barton/Hawkeye/Ronin, has shared lots of videos chronicling his character’s makeover. In the new film, Barton gets an awesome sleeve of tattoos and a brand new haircut, which fans have hilariously dubbed Mohawkeye. The actor’s latest Istagram post shows him gearing up for the big haircut.

“Look back on a Behind the scene morning prep,” Renner wrote.

“I’m getting a haircut and having some lunch on set,” he says in the video. “Probably not a good combination, hair and food, but whatever. It’s a good day… Good day.”

Many Marvel fans commented on the post, sharing in their love for the new ‘do.

“That haircut looks actually dope on you,” @lucas_valdi17 wrote.

“Hot Take: most impressive thing about ENDGAME, your haircut. Boom,” @tomas20001227 joked.

“‘The Hawkeye’ is the most asked for cut right now. Congrats! I love it,” @petey29 added.

Now that Avengers: Endgame has been released, fans are eagerly awaiting news on the rumored Hawkeye series from Disney+. While the potential show has not been officially announced, there are rumors that one will be coming to the streaming service alongside the upcoming series about Loki, Wanda and Vision, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

