Avengers: Endgame Star Jeremy Renner Reveals Never-Before-Seen Look at Ronin

During Avengers: Endgame, the character of Clint Barton/Hawkeye took a bit of a turn and started killing people after his family died in The Decimation. While no one in the film referred to him as Ronin, it’s widely known that that’s the name he adopted in the comics. Jeremy Renner, the actor who plays the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently posted a never before seen photo of his “Ronin style.”

View this post on Instagram HUMP DAY…. #roninstyle much love to you all ! A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Sep 11, 2019 at 6:57pm PDT

“HUMP DAY…. #roninstyle much love to you all!,” Renner wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“We need a Ronin movie with the same cinematography as the Yakuza fight scene… I’d pay good money to see Clint take on the Yakuza,” @coopa_de_doop wrote.

“Love the Ronin suit!,” @jackinfinity203 added.

“SO EXCITED FOR YOUR SERIES YOU HAVE NO IDEA. YOU DESERVE THIS!,” @hoticerenner replied.

In case you missed it, Renner is set to appear in the upcoming Hawkeye series from Disney+ in which Kate Bishop will be trained to take over the role. However, it’s unclear if Renner will continue once the torch has been passed.

“With Endgame, I think with any ending, it creates a new beginning for a lot of things. Marvel has a lot of plans for a lot of things. So it was exciting,” Renner said during a convention appearance earlier this year. “But to sum up 21 films is very difficult, but I think it satiates a lot of the fans. I’m only here because of the fans, as we all are. Hopefully, I feel like we satiate a lot of people, and a lot of people had to go, but then I think it creates new beginnings for other things.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.