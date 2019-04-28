Joe Russo’s Avengers: Endgame Cameo Revealed

Avengers: Endgame entered theaters on Friday and is dominating the box office and social media. The film includes a cameo by one of the directors, Joe Russo. SPOILERS for this small moment in the film follow.

Avengers: Endgame begins 21 days after the ending of Avengers: Infinity War, but then jumps five years further into the future. Captain America sits with a support group of people trying to deal with their grief and find purpose in a post-snap world. Russo is one of those survivors and shares with the group about the tearful date he had with another man who is also grieving for those he lost in the snap.

Jim Starlin, the creator of Thanos, also had a cameo in the same scene as another member of the support group. As for Russo’s cameo, some fans have criticized this small nod toward LGBTQ inclusivity as being too little, too late.

Avengers: Endgame earned $350 million in its opening weekend, the largest opening in box office history, after breaking the opening day record set Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. It also had the first $1 billion global opening ever, with $1.2 billion in total.

“We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world,” Anthony and Joe Russo said in a press release. “Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

According to the official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

