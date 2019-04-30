Following the release of Avengers: Endgame, ComicBook.com will be taking a deep dive into the making of the epic Marvel Studios ensemble with insider perspective from co-director Joe Russo.

On Monday, May 6th, ComicBook.com will be hosting Game Over: An Evening with Avengers Endgame’s Joe Russo, an exclusive interview with Joe Russo which will be broadcast across ComicBook.com’s Facebook pages and YouTube channel. The show is scheduled to begin at 6pm PT. The hour-long event will incorporate fan questions, deeper looks inside the narrative of Avengers: Endgame, and answers to some of the open-ended questions following the 3-hour epic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joe Russo’s journey with the Marvel Cinematic Universe culminated with Avengers: Endgame but it started years ago with one of Marvel Studios’ most beloved films. His Marvel resume includes Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis will sit down with Joe Russo in front of a pre-selected audience in his Duello restaurant in the Arts District of Los Angeles, California. The Duello restaurant (previously Simone) recently re-launched with a new, all-encompassing format featuring both a bar and restaurant.

The live broadcast with Joe Russo with be streamed exclusively on the ComicBook.com Facebook page, coming available for re-watching on ComicBook.com and ComicBook.com’s YouTube channel later. It will be simultaneously shared to more than 20 million subscribers on various Facebook pages, including pages themed around Marvel, DC, The Walking Dead, and the live ComicBook NOW series.

With a live comment section through the Facebook app, viewers are encouraged to submit questions for a chance to interact with the live event.

To submit questions in advance, drop them in the comment section or tweet them to @BrandonDavisBD using #EveningWithJoe! Questions used during the live event from the #EveningWithJoe will have a chance to win a 1/4 scale Infinity Gauntlet as created by Hot Toys, available at Sideshow.com.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

