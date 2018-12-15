‘Avengers: Endgame’s Karen Gillan Says Nebula Will Confront Some Serious Daddy Issues

Avengers: Infinity War star Karen Gillan has teased a confrontation with hated adoptive father Thanos (Josh Brolin) when Nebula returns in Avengers: Endgame.

“What can I say? Thanos is her dad and she is definitely going to confront some serious daddy issues,” Gillan told People. “That’s for sure.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gillan previously let slip Nebula, one of the few super-beings to survive Thanos’ Infinity Stone-powered snap that erased fifty percent of all living creatures in the universe, will get a “new BFF” in Endgame.

“I can’t tell you. I can’t. I promise you it’s brilliant and unexpected and just so good,” she told Fandango.

“I don’t know about any frenemies. She is on a clear mission, as everybody is, to deal with someone with a glove, and I think that is the most important issue. So I think people are grouping together to take care of this task.”

Nebula’s new ally could be Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) as the two are stranded in space and running perilously low on food and oxygen.

She could also reunite with Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), the only other remaining member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, as she seeks to avenge murdered adopted sister Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

“I’ve been sworn to secrecy, but I definitely think that all of what we’ve been building towards, with all the backstories between Nebula and Thanos, is definitely going to come to a head in the Avengers film, and she’s definitely going to confront all of those traumatic memories,” Gillan said last December when teasing Nebula’s long-awaited revenge on Thanos.

“I definitely think she is going to have her moment.”

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26.