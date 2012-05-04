Avengers: Endgame: Kevin Feige Wanted to Kill All Six Original Members

Marvel Studios has been on a bit of a hot streak for the last 10 years with everything that they released. While the studio has been pivoting to streaming, the feature-length offerings have been pretty excellent. Avengers: Endgame closed out The Infinity Saga and also killed off Iron Man and Black Widow, but it seems that the film was originally supposed to kill off more Avengers than that. During a new interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the films directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that Kevin Feige originally wanted all six original Avengers to die in Endgame.

"There were lots of rumors swirling about who was gonna die," Joe Russo the the podcast. "Kevin did actually pitch, at one point, taking all the OGs off the board. We thought it was way too aggressive and that the audience wouldn't be able to process it. And that, in fact, picking one or two characters to make sacrifices throughout the movie might give you moments throughout the film where the action could stop and you could have emotional catharsis and then continue with the narrative."

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming film with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, the Marvel Studios boss revealed how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

