Avengers: Endgame Director Reveals Story Behind Korg’s Outfit

After first showing up in Thor: Ragnarok, fans were holding out hope that Korg (Taika Waititi) and his sidekick Miek would make it into Avengers: Endgame. Fans had to wait half an hour or so but eventually, the Kronan and slug both eventually showed up in the mega-blockbuster and believe it or not, Korg was wearing a pineapple previously made famous by Waititi at one point on the press tour for Ragnarok.

Speaking with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis on An Evening with Joe Russo earlier tonight, the Endgame co-director revealed that the decision to give Korg the iconic costume was made in the editing bay on the Disney lot. Russo couldn’t recount who eventually made the decision, but he let it be known it was certainly a popular decision by those charged with putting the film together.

After Waititi helmed the fan-favorite Ragnarok and revitalizing the character, most fans are hoping the filmmaker returns to direct another Marvel property. It seems to still be a legitimate possibility, with Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson previously letting it slip that the director had pitched a fourth movie to Marvel Studios.

“I heard that a pitch has happened for [another Thor film],” Thompson said. “I don’t know how real that intel is, but I hear that the pitch has happened. I think the idea is Taika would come back.”

Avengers: Endgame is now showing and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. Thor: Ragnarok is now streaming on Netflix.

Were you surprised to see Korgin Endgame? Who’s your favorite MCU supporting character? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

